Gloria M. Brovdy

Gloria M. Brovdy Obituary
Mrs. Gloria M. Brovdy
Mrs. Gloria M. Brovdy, 91, of Weatherly, formerly of Coal Street, Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late Charles Brovdy Jr., who passed away, March 13, 2008.
Born in Lehighton, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Mabel (Miller) Dietz Sr.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the garment industry as a millworker for Scotty's Mills and Peerless Mills, Lehighton.
Gloria was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Lehighton, and the Lehighton American Legion Post 314 Ladies Auxiliary.
She enjoyed fishing with her husband and family, crocheting and cooking. Known as "Aunt Gordy" throughout her family, she was known by family and friends for her homemade chicken noodle soup, halupkis and spaghetti sauce.
Surviving is a sister, Connie, wife of Stanley Graver, of Lehighton; a brother, Arthur Dietz of Jim Thorpe; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by three sisters, Shirley Remaley, Dorothy Howell and Mary Dietz; and two brothers, Blaine Dietz Sr. and Leonard Dietz Jr.
Service: Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. in the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Dr. Dean D. Frey officiating. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday. Interment in the Lehighton Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Zion UCC, 225 Iron St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 21, 2019
