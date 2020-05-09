|
Gloria M. Digilio
Gloria M. Digilio, 81, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest Campus. She was the wife of the late Michael A. Digilio Sr., who passed away Jan. 25, 2017.
Born in Jim Thorpe, she was a daughter of the late Harvey and Blanch (Dotter) Meckes.
She was employed as a seamstress for many garment factories throughout the area until retiring. She was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill and was a member of the former Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church located in Nesquehoning.
She loved cooking, baking, watching her cardinals in the garden, and she especially loved caring for her puppies.
Gloria's smile will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
Surviving are her sons, Nicholas Joseph and his wife, Terry, of Nesquehoning and Michael A. Jr. of Nesquehoning; a daughter, Dorothy Digilio of Nesquehoning; sisters, Pauline Oehlert of South Carolina and Shirley Mest of Bethlehem; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Edith, Loretta, Rudy, Jane and Bernetta; and brothers, Earl, Charles, Harvey Jr. and Clifford.
Service: A graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Donations will be accepted in her name at Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home.
Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on May 9, 2020