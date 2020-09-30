Gloria M. Ferri
Gloria M. Ferri, 91, of Lehighton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Weatherwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Weatherly.
Born Tuesday, May 21, 1929, in Lehighton, the daughter of the late Raymond and Elva (Roth) Zimmerman. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Joann Nighan; and a sister, Alma Shuck.
Surviving are a son, Theodore Yanick Jr., and his wife Sandra, of Lehighton; daughters, Cecelia Pawluk, and her husband Orest, of Ashland, Wanda Roth of Ormond Beach, FL; 11 grandchildren; companion Ted Bogash of Tamaqua.
Lutheran by faith, Gloria was a loving mother, enjoyed playing Bingo, doing ceramics and spending time with family.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Friday Oct. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m.. from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with Father James Weremedic to officiate. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Interment, Franklin Heights Memorial Park Lehighton.
