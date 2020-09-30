1/
Gloria M. Ferri
1929 - 2020
Gloria M. Ferri, 91, of Lehighton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Weatherwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Weatherly.
Born Tuesday, May 21, 1929, in Lehighton, the daughter of the late Raymond and Elva (Roth) Zimmerman. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Joann Nighan; and a sister, Alma Shuck.
Surviving are a son, Theodore Yanick Jr., and his wife Sandra, of Lehighton; daughters, Cecelia Pawluk, and her husband Orest, of Ashland, Wanda Roth of Ormond Beach, FL; 11 grandchildren; companion Ted Bogash of Tamaqua.
Lutheran by faith, Gloria was a loving mother, enjoyed playing Bingo, doing ceramics and spending time with family.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Friday Oct. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m.. from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with Father James Weremedic to officiate. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Interment, Franklin Heights Memorial Park Lehighton.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
