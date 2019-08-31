|
|
Gloria M. (Snyder) Neff
Gloria M. (Snyder) Neff, 92, formerly of Lehighton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Born Oct. 28, 1926 in Bowmanstown, she was the daughter of the late Gertrude and John Snyder. Her husband of 51 years, Walter A. Neff, passed away on Dec. 1, 1999.
Gloria was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bowmanstown, and was a graduate of Lehighton High School. She loved bingo, word searches and baking.
She is survived by her two sons, Larry W. Neff, husband of Sharon A. (Christman) Neff, of Blandon, and Randy L. Neff, husband of Diane (Hvizda) Neff, of Kernersville, N.C.; her grandchildren, Melissa, Angela and Dan; great-grandchildren, Owen, Natalie and Parker.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Delbert and Harold, and her sister, Lorraine.
Services: Graveside services for Gloria will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Dinkey Memorial Cemetery, 1749 Dinkey Road, Ashfield.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gloria's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Attn: Cultural Series Team, 117 E. Arch St., Fleetwood, PA 19522.
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Gloria and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 31, 2019