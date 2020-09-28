1/1
Gloris E. Boyle
Mrs. Gloris E. Boyle
Mrs. Gloris E. Boyle, 92, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in the Hometown Nursing Home, Tamaqua. She was the widow of John Leo "Gipper" Boyle, who passed away on April 14, 2009.
She was employ-ed as a senior field clerk for the former Bell Telephone Company for 30 years until retiring in 1982.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Stanley Elbert and Michael and Ethel (Walck) Dare.
She was a 1945 graduate of Nesquehoning High School, where she was a member of the cheerleading squad and the band. She was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are a niece and a nephew.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Arrange-ments by Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com.


Published in Times News on Sep. 28, 2020.
