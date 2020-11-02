Gordon J. Kresge Jr.
Gordon J. "Bup""Tom" Kresge Jr., 54 of Woodland Drive, Lehigh Township, died early Friday evening, Oct. 30, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Krystal G. (Wassum) Kresge since Dec. 13, 2014.
He was arborist/owner/operator of Toms/Trees N More Co., Lehigh Township, for the last 25 years.
Born in Allen-town, he was a son of the late Gordon J. Sr. and Barbara H. (Hess) Kresge of Orefield and the late Gordon J. Kresge Sr.
He attended St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Slatington.
Tom enjoyed his work, especially his Stihl and Husqvarna chainsaws, and caring for his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his widow and mother are four daughters, Rose Marie, wife of BJ Mercado in New Jersey, Brittany Josie of Goodyear, AZ, and Myranda Kresge and Aariel Kresge, both at home; two granddaughters; a grandson; a sister, Pamela, wife of Richard Ambrose of Palmerton; two brothers, Phillip, and his wife, Val Gogel, of Lehigh Township, and Steven Kresge of Orefield.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by brother, Wayne Kresge.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Interment, Danielsville Union Cemetery, Blue Mountain Drive, Lehigh Twp. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday. Contributions in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
.