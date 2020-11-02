1/1
Gordon J. Kresge Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon J. Kresge Jr.
Gordon J. "Bup""Tom" Kresge Jr., 54 of Woodland Drive, Lehigh Township, died early Friday evening, Oct. 30, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Krystal G. (Wassum) Kresge since Dec. 13, 2014.
He was arborist/owner/operator of Toms/Trees N More Co., Lehigh Township, for the last 25 years.
Born in Allen-town, he was a son of the late Gordon J. Sr. and Barbara H. (Hess) Kresge of Orefield and the late Gordon J. Kresge Sr.
He attended St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Slatington.
Tom enjoyed his work, especially his Stihl and Husqvarna chainsaws, and caring for his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his widow and mother are four daughters, Rose Marie, wife of BJ Mercado in New Jersey, Brittany Josie of Goodyear, AZ, and Myranda Kresge and Aariel Kresge, both at home; two granddaughters; a grandson; a sister, Pamela, wife of Richard Ambrose of Palmerton; two brothers, Phillip, and his wife, Val Gogel, of Lehigh Township, and Steven Kresge of Orefield.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by brother, Wayne Kresge.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Interment, Danielsville Union Cemetery, Blue Mountain Drive, Lehigh Twp. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday. Contributions in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved