Grace A. Kondertavage
Grace A. Kondertavage, beloved wife, mom, nana, of East Snyder Ave. Lansford, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem, at 72 years of age.
Born Wednesday, July 14, 1948, in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late John and Viola (Mc-
Gann) Gallagher.
She was also prede-
ceased by her sister, Mary Lou Sword.
Grace was a 1966 graduate of Panther Valley High School.
Catholic by faith, she was affiliated with St. Joseph's of the Panther Valley Catholic Church.
While Grace was primarily a homemaker, who loved to bake, sew and crochet, she was previously employed in the cafeteria of Our Lady of the Valley School and the Aquilla Textile Factory. In her spare time, she enjoyed Bingo and crossword puzzle books.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Anthony J. Kondertavage Sr.; son, Anthony J. Kondertavage Jr., and his wife Jennifer, of Coaldale; daughters, Valerie M. Horvat, and her husband Joseph, of Lansford, and Amy M. Machay, and her husband Joe, of Coaldale; five grandchildren, who loved their nana, Racquel Ann Kondertavage, Taylor Horvat, Isabella Horvat, Joelle Machay and Icelyn Machay.
Service: Funeral services were entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Interment Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Memorial contributions for Grace can be made to support Wreaths Across America, specifically to honor veterans at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Checks should be made payable to Wreaths Across America and please be sure to write PAIGNA directly on the check or in the memo field. You can send directly to: Wreaths Across America, PO Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623.
To share a fond memory of Grace or offer online condolences, please visit www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
