ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ben Salem UCC
1965 Church Hill Road
Lehighton, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Ben Salem UCC
1965 Church Hill Road
Lehighton, PA
Grace E. Fogel


1930 - 2019
Grace E. Fogel Obituary
Mrs. Grace E. Fogel
Mrs. Grace E. Fogel, 89, of East Penn Township, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, in East Penn Township. She was the wife of the late Harvey E. Fogel, who passed away Oct. 19, 2014.
Born in East Penn Township on Thursday, July 24, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Edna (Wehr) Steigerwalt.
Prior to retirement, she was employed in the garment industry as a seamstress, as a silk mill worker, and served as a homemaker for her loving and caring family.
Grace was a member of Ben Salem United Church of Christ, East Penn Township, where she volunteered her time with the willing workers.
She was an active member of the East Penn Township One Room School reunion committee and enjoyed quilting, gardening, canning, baking, and spending time with her family.
Surviving are a daughter, Kathy L,. wife of James Henderson; a son, Jeffrey E. Fogel, and his wife Ann, of East Penn Township; three grandchildren, Jake Henderson, Andy and Jesse Fogel; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Viola Christman; and two brothers, Willard and Clarence Steigerwalt.
Service: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. in Ben Salem UCC, 1965 Church Hill Road, Lehighton, with the Rev. Michael J. McGowan officiating. Call 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Interment in the parish cemetery. Online condolences can be offered at
www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 27, 2019
