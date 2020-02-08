|
|
Grace E. Fritz
Grace E. Fritz, 94, of Andreas, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital, Coaldale. She was the wife of the late Walter T. Fritz. She married the love of her life on July 24, 1948 and celebrated 67 years of marriage before his passing on Jan. 22, 2016.
She taught school at Fran-
conia Elemen-
tary School, Souderton, for two years and one year in Palmerton School District. She then took time off to raise her family.
She returned to teach for the Tamaqua School District at the West Penn Elementary school and retired in 1993.
Born in Andreas, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Jennie (Daubenspeck) Arner.
She was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Church, West Penn. For many years, she taught Sunday school, enjoyed helping the "Kitchen Krew" and was a member of the church Retirees Group.
Grace was a 1942 graduate of Tamaqua High School and a 1945 graduate of Kutztown University with a bachelor's
degree in elementary
education.
She enjoyed gardening and growing flowers.
She is survived by three sons, Dennis W., of Minneapolis, MN, Kevin D. and his wife, Dianne, of Schuylkill Haven, and Barry L. and his wife, Kathy, of Cambridge, WI; a daughter, Karen F. Reber, of Reading; four grandchildren, Toni L., wife of Jessie Smith, of Lusby, MD, Lauren Reber, of Denver, PA,
Jeffrey Reber and his wife, Johanna, of Reading, and Marcy, wife of Scott Krill, of New Tripoli; three stepgrandchildren, Debbie, wife of Robert Dawson, of Hampshire, England, Taylor Lisella, of Santa Barbara, CA, and Krysten, wife of Amar Arekapudi, of Dallas, TX; four great-grand
children, Hailey and Charleston Reber, twins, Sierra and Jayden Krill; five stepgreat-grandchildren, Milford, Hermine and Hugo Dawson, Madyson and Brady Arekapudi; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Howard, Oliver and Willard Arner; two
sisters, Ferne Shellhamer and Violet Arner; and a
son-in-law, Lawrence Reber.
Services: Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rte. 309, New Ringgold, with the Rev. Virginia M. Heimer officiating. Call 9:30 to 11 a.m. Interment in St.
Peter's Church Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to St. Peter's Church, 184 St. Peters Road, Tamaqua, PA 18252, or the West Penn Lions Club, 18 Teaberry Lane, New Ringgold, PA 17960.
Published in Times News on Feb. 8, 2020