Gracie R.M. Mertz
To think, "The first thing you saw when you opened your tiny eyes was the face of God."
Gracie Rose Michelle Mertz was born in Lehigh Valley Hospital on Feb. 3, 2020. Baby Gracie was the beautiful daughter of Melyssa Diehl and Joshua Mertz.
She is survived by a brother, Jimmy Diehl; maternal grandparents, Debra Vickery and Bob Hoffer; paternal grandparents, Sherry and Terry Mertz; uncles, Cole Mertz, Michael and Matthew Hoffer, Robert Vickery and wife Misty; aunts, Kristi Benner and Sarah Hoffer; paternal great-grandparents, Carolyn Mertz and Sylvia Rodrigues; maternal greatgrandparents, Neil and Donna Hoffer, Judy Melton and Cliff Ressler; many cousins, great aunts and uncles.
Baby Gracie was greeted in heaven by her Great Pap Joseph Rodrigues, Great Pop Terrence Mertz, uncle Jeffrey Hoffer, great-aunt Michelle Mertz, loved ones Danielle Jones, Miles Holden, Rebecca Rosenblatt and Camryn Zelienka.
Service: Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in St. John's Episcopal Church, 365 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. No calling hours. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions may be made to Melyssa Diehl/Josh Mertz and family, in care of the funeral home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton 18071. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 5, 2020