Gregg S. Baran, 62, Hometown, completed his journey on this earth and went to his eternal home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Gregg valiantly fought Lewy Body Dementia for the past eight years.

Born on Dec. 15, 1956, in Det-roit, MI, he was the first-born son of the late Carl Baran and Barbara (Sofianek) Baran.

Gregg forever had "wingnuts on his furniture," but lived the majority of his life in Hometown.

A 1974 graduate of Marian Catholic High School and a 1978 graduate of Penn State University, Gregg went on to own and operate Lehigh Tire, Tamaqua, from 1992-2011.

Gregg married the girl next door, Cleo Taylor, in 1983. Cleo remained by his side to the conclusion of his earthly journey.

Gregg will be lovingly remembered by his beloved daughter, Carla Pacitti of Bethlehem, her husband Joseph and their children, Luca and Alessandra. He is also survived by his brothers, Jim of West Hazleton, Mark of Drums and Ivan, and his wife Mary, of Sykesville, MD; his sister, Susan of Sugarloaf; nieces and nephews, godchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends and family.

Gregg was a dedicated husband to his wife, Cleo, loving father to his daughter, Carla, and loyal friend to all who knew him. He approached his life with a sense of curiosity and purpose that illuminated the beauty in the world.

Always the trailblazing brother that lit out for the territory ahead of his younger siblings, Gregg took on life with an adventurous spirit. Where others would express doubt, Gregg would damn the torpedoes and go full speed ahead. He would always find ways, both small and significant, for others to lead their best lives.

Gregg's willingness to help others in need defined his every action. Never one to shy away from jump starting cars or driving his elderly customers home, Gregg embodied the golden rule and truly loved others with the deepest sense of empathy.

A fiercely loyal and gregarious friend, Gregg found joy in appreciating detail. Whether he was working off of schematics to tune his Lotus, mapping out curves for hill climbs, introducing novices to the esoteric joys of Frank Zappa, or reciting from memory whole segments from the Firesign Theatre's "Nick Danger" sketches, Gregg led a life anchored in passion and zeal.

An avid reader, Gregg possessed an encyclopedic knowledge about automobiles, motorcycles and aircraft.

Gregg spent his life helping others remember, fondly, those little moments that make life meaningful.

Service: Funeral liturgy 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, St. Mary's Orthodox Church, First Street, Coaldale. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, and 10-11 a.m. Monday in the church. Trisagion service 7 p.m. Sunday. Contributions in his name can be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 32 E. Ross St., Wilkes-Barre, or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. Published in Times News on June 28, 2019