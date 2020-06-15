In Memory of
Gregory Edward Wagner
June 15, 2018
Those special memories of you Dad will always bring a smile. If only I could have you back, for just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again, just like we used to do. You always meant so very much, and always will do too. That fact that you're no longer here will always bring me pain. You're forever in my heart until we meet again.
Happy Father's Day.
I Love You,
Melissa
Published in Times News on Jun. 15, 2020.