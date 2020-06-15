In Memory of

Gregory Edward Wagner

June 15, 2018



Those special memories of you Dad will always bring a smile. If only I could have you back, for just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again, just like we used to do. You always meant so very much, and always will do too. That fact that you're no longer here will always bring me pain. You're forever in my heart until we meet again.

Happy Father's Day.

I Love You,

Melissa





