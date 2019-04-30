Home

Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Gregory J. McLaughlin

Gregory J. McLaughlin Obituary
Gregory J. McLaughlin
Gregory J. McLaughlin, 68, of Hamburg, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Reading.
Born in Coaldale, on Nov. 21, 1950, he was a son of the late John and Marion (Rothermel) McLaughlin.
A 1968 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Gregory graduated from Williams Trade School in 1971.
He had worked for Owen-Mills in Lansdale.
Gregory had been a member of First United Methodist, Tamaqua, for over 50 years.
He is survived by a sister, Carol Keck, and her husband, Charles, of Hamburg; a brother, Gary McLaughlin, and his wife, Janet, of Pottsville; two nieces; a nephew; and six great-
nephews.
Service: Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, 503 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Philip Sabas officiating.
Memorials in Gregory's name may be made to First United Methodist Church, 124 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Apr. 30, 2019
