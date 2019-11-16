|
Gus P. Konstas
Gus P. "Deano" Konstas, owner of the former Texas Lunch, a six stool Tamaqua institution, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 as a guest of Weatherwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Weatherly. Deano resided on West Rowe Street in Tamaqua with his wife of 64 years, Marie E. (Thomas) Konstas. He was 90 years of age.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Diane M. Konstas of Mont Alto, Cheryl A. Kabana wife of Ronald of Hometown; sister, Faye Georgies of Tamaqua; brother, Ernie Konstas and his wife, Marsha, of Edina, Minn.; grandchildren, Nicolai and Anthony Kabana; sister-in-laws, June Warner, Joan and Berthamae Konstas; and nieces and nephews also survive Deano.
Born in New York, he was the son of the late Peter and Penelope (Papaioannou) Konstas. He was also predeceased by brothers, Louis Peter Konstas and Angie Konstas.
A graduate of Tamaqua High School, Deano retired from the Pennsylvania Turnpike. He served honorably in the Army National Guard for 20 years.
A devoted member of Trinity U.C.C. of Tamaqua. Deano served on the consistory for 12 years, men's brotherhood former president, and was active in the catering society. Deano was a councilman in Tamaqua for 12 years serving as vice president for four of those. He belonged to the Tamaqua Elks, American Hose Fire Company, Tamaqua Jaycees. and supported numerous organizations.
Deano enjoyed hunting and was a talented athlete. He played city league: basketball, baseball, softball and semi- pro football for the Tamaqua Indians. Deano also liked to bowl.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. in Tamaqua.
Services: Services will be held on at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity U.C.C., 22 Lafayette St., Tamaqua with the Rev. Darryl Kennsinger to officiate. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the time of the services in the church. Interment with military honors at
Sky-View Memorial Park Tamaqua.
Memorials in his name to: Trinity U.C.C.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory may be made by visiting, www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 16, 2019