Dr. H. Bruce Geiger
Dr. H. Bruce Geiger, 91, of Owl Creek, Tamaqua, died on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Pottsville. He was the husband of Jean (Miller) Geiger, to whom he was married 69 years.
Born in Palmerton, on July 10, 1928, Bruce was the son of the late Harry and Jennie (Mitchell) Geiger.
A 1946 graduate of
Tam-
aqua High School, he furthered his education by earning a bachelor's degree in 1950 from Muhlenberg College, a master's degree in 1955 from Lehigh University, and a doctorate degree in 1968 from Temple University, where he was the director of the aerospace workshop for nine years.
Over the course of his employment, Bruce was a chemistry and physics teacher for five years in the Jim Thorpe School District and then a chemistry and physics teacher, a curriculum coordinator, an assistant superintendent, and finally, the superintendent for the Tamaqua Area School District. He retired in 1993 after 16 years in that position.
Bruce was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Tamaqua, and a former member of the Tamaqua Rotary Club.
In addition to his wife, Jean, he is survived by sons, Barry Geiger, and his wife Linda Jo, of Oswego, N.Y., Brad Geiger, and his wife Debra, of Buckeye, AZ, and Bryan Geiger, and his wife Judy, of Orwigsburg; and grandchildren, Brook, Mallory, Maxwell and David.
Bruce was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Geiger, on April 13.
Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Peter Muhr officiating. Interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua will follow the services. Call 9-11 a.m. on Monday. Memorials in Bruce's name may be made to St. John Lutheran Church in the Heights, 319 South Ave., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 18, 2019