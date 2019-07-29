|
Hailey Marie Serfass
Hailey Marie Serfass, infant daughter of Daniel and Sonya (Mosteller) Serfass, passed away July 27 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg.
Hailey was born May 29, 2019, in Bethlehem.
Her family are members of Salem St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kresgeville.
In the midst of things we cannot understand, bring us Your peace as we remember the love that we share with our princess Hailey.
She will be deeply missed by her loving parents Daniel and Sonya (Mosteller) Serfass of Kunkletown; her brother, Tyler Serfass of Kunkletown; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Clara Reuther of Lehighton; paternal grandparents, Donald and Vicky Serfass of Kunkletown; a great-
grandmother, Mamie Parr of Bath; three uncles, Micah Howey, and his wife Jessica, of Pen Argyl; Jonathan Serfass, and his wife Samantha; and Timothy Serfass, and his wife Debi, of Kunkletown; one aunt, Mary Beth Serfass, and her husband Michael Strohl, of Kunkletown; and her cousins, Ava, Maverick, Jayden, Morgan, Hannah and Benjamin.
Service: Funeral services will be held noon, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Rt. 209, Gilbert, with the Rev. Deborah Scheffey officiating. Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Hailey will be buried on the family plot at Dotter's Corner Cemetery in Kunkletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family, C/O Sonya Serfass, 174 Windy Hill Road, Kunkletown, PA 18058. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on July 29, 2019