Harold J. Sander
Harold J. Sander Sr., 89, of Lafayette Avenue, Palmerton, formerly of Bowmanstown, died Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Mary J. (Tusan) Sander since May 1, 1954.
Born in Bowmanstown, he was a son of the late Anthony F. and Marie C. (Schaff) Sander.
Harold retired from Horsehead Industries, formerly NJ Zinc Company, Palmerton. Previously, he co-owned and operated Sander Motors Studebaker, Oldsmobile, Chevrolet dealership, Bowmanstown, and later, an Oldsmobile, Buick, GMC truck dealership in Palmerton.
Harold was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton.
A 1948 graduate of the Palmerton High School, he later served his country honorably in the Army, Korea, achieving the rank of corporal. Harold was a member of the Palmerton and Legion, the Oldsmobile Club of Lansing, Michigan, and the Bowmanstown Rod and Gun Club.
Survivors, wife; daughter, Gail M., wife of Ryan Hamm, of Germansville; sons, Gary S., and wife Rosa Sander, of Palmerton, Hal J. Sander Jr. of Saint Paul, VA, and Joseph M., and wife Cynthia Sander, of Slatington; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Christopher, Sarah, Jessica, Gabrielle and Daniel; five great-grandchildren; sister, Lucille, wife of Steve Tusan, of Bethlehem; brother, Roger, and wife Linda Sander, of Palmerton; nieces and nephews.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial, noon Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 243 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Call, 11 a.m-noon Friday in the church. Interment, with military honors, parish's new cemetery, Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Sacred Heart Catholic Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Times News on Jan. 2, 2020