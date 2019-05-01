Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Trevorah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Trevorah Sr.


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold Trevorah Sr. Obituary
Harold Trevorah Sr.
It is with great sadness that the family of Harold Trevorah Sr. announces his passing after a lengthy illness on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the age of 74.
Harold, also known as "Boots" by those close to him, was born in Coaldale on Oct. 6, 1944. He was the son of Albert Trevorah Sr. and Beatrice Trevorah Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Harold Trevorah Jr.
He served in the U.S. Navy for four years.
He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Denise; and son, Christopher; brothers, Albert, Gary and William (Butch); sister, Jane (Bub); and five grandchilren, Ashleigh, Jordan, Jarron, Tristen and Corwin.
Service: A private memorial/celebration of his life will be held May 25, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Published in Times News on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.