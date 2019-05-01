Harold Trevorah Sr.

It is with great sadness that the family of Harold Trevorah Sr. announces his passing after a lengthy illness on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the age of 74.

Harold, also known as "Boots" by those close to him, was born in Coaldale on Oct. 6, 1944. He was the son of Albert Trevorah Sr. and Beatrice Trevorah Smith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Harold Trevorah Jr.

He served in the U.S. Navy for four years.

He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Denise; and son, Christopher; brothers, Albert, Gary and William (Butch); sister, Jane (Bub); and five grandchilren, Ashleigh, Jordan, Jarron, Tristen and Corwin.

Service: A private memorial/celebration of his life will be held May 25, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. Published in Times News on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary