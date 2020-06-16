Mrs. Harriet J. Wert
Mrs. Harriet J. Wert, 96, of Bern Township, formerly of Palmerton, Allentown and Northumberland, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, in the Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Leesport. She was the widow of Frederick S. Wert.
She worked in the cafeteria at William Allen High School, Allentown, before retiring in 1985.
Born in Summit Hill, she was a daughter of the late Harvey and Jennie Ziegenfus.
Surviving are two sons, Allen F., and his wife, Christine, of Venice, FL, and Barry T., and his wife, Barbara, of Hanover; four grandchildren, Andrea Wert Clipsham, Alison Wert Lau, Jennifer Wert Gillespie and Jason Wert; and six great-
grandchildren, Averie and Braydon Wert, Paige and Abigail Clipsham and Anderson and Warren Lau.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Condolences: www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Jun. 16, 2020.