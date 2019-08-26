|
|
Harriet P.
Huffman
Harriet Pris-cilla Huffman, 105, formerly of Lehighton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Riverpoint Crest, New Bern, North Carolina.
She was born on Sept. 24, 1913, in Lehighton, to parents Minard and Edna Miller. She was the second of four siblings.
For most of her youth, she lived in the family home in the 100 block of Alum Street, an easy walk to the First Ward school, and later to the Third Street High School (now the Borough Annex).
Harriet graduated from Lehighton High School in 1932 and wor-ked at then former Wilmer Fashions as a seamstress prior to World War II, but felt the call to duty, along with her brother, Bill, and sister, Miriam, who all enlisted.
During her years in the Navy Waves, she received training as a Storekeeper Disbursing Second Class in Milledgeville, GA. It was while based on assignment at Norfolk Virginia Naval Air Station that she met Donald Smith Huffman, a native of Earlville, New York, whom she married in May, 1946, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lehighton.
After the end of the war, when Don received new orders for an extended tour of the Mediterranean, Harriet and Barbara moved back to Lehighton, living with Harriet's parents. Lehighton would become their permanent home base, building their home on Coal Street, where Harriet would live for the next 64 years.
In her working life, Harriet was employed in the Carbon County Courthouse, and later as the legal secretary in the law practice of Atty. George Kerestes. Eventually, she opened her own business as a title abstractor, freelancing for a number of area lawyers.
After retirement, Harriet divided her time among house, friends and her church. When husband, Don, died in September 1988, she saw her new mission as taking care of her friends, and Harriet became the de facto chauffer for taking them to their doctor's appointments.
By the turn of the 21st century, anyone who had lived 90 years would be forgiven for sitting back and relaxing a bit. But, when Harriet's sister, Miriam, asked if she could come live with her, Harriet didn't hesitate. By that time, daughter Barbara and son-in-law Edwin had moved back to Lehighton, in order to support both women, but Harriet remained the caregiver for her "little sister," until Miriam's death in 2012.
In 2016, after a fall, Harriet's need for fulltime care required her to become a resident at the Summit Nursing Home, Lehighton. In the Fall of 2018, Harriet was transferred to a nursing facility in New Bern, N.C., near daughter Barbara's home. In both institutions, she greatly enjoyed interacting with the nursing staff, always asking "Is there anything I can do for you?"
Harriet is survived by her daughter, Barbara, son-in-law, Edwin, and twin grandsons, Brian and Michael Dunlap, and their respective families.
Service: Funeral ser-vice 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton. Interment, with military honors, Gnaden Huetten Cemetery, Lehighton. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Trinity Food Pantry, where Harriet volunteered for many years.
Published in Times News on Aug. 26, 2019