Harrison N. Hoppes
Harrison Neil Hoppes, 83, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Charles and Margaret (Troxell) Hoppes.
Surviving are a daughter, Margaret Kristensen; four sons, Charles, Michael, John and Daniel; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister Nancy Straiter; and his companion, Louise Roth.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Friederike Witte; and a daughter, Anne Silberholz.
Interment: A private interment in the Lehighton Cemetery will be scheduled in the Spring.
Published in Times News on Feb. 22, 2019