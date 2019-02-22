Home

More Obituaries for Harrison Hoppes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harrison N. Hoppes

Harrison N. Hoppes Obituary
Harrison N. Hoppes
Harrison Neil Hoppes, 83, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Charles and Margaret (Troxell) Hoppes.
Surviving are a daughter, Margaret Kristensen; four sons, Charles, Michael, John and Daniel; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister Nancy Straiter; and his companion, Louise Roth.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Friederike Witte; and a daughter, Anne Silberholz.
Interment: A private interment in the Lehighton Cemetery will be scheduled in the Spring.
Published in Times News on Feb. 22, 2019
