Harvey D. Beers Sr.Harvey D. Beers Sr., 75, of Eldred Township, Palmerton, passed away with his loving family at his side on Friday, July 24, at St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus in Stroudsburg.Harvey was born in Palmerton on Feb. 13, 1945, son of the Charlotte (Christman) Koenig of Lehighton and the late Harvey E. Beers.He was the loving husband of Janet N. (Kuehner) Beers. They celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on Aug. 17, 2019.Harvey served our country with dedication and courage in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.He was a member of the Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Trachsville; the American Legion Post 899 in Walnutport, the Grundsow Lodge Number Tzae, the North Side Cruisers, the Lehighton Volunteer Fire Company and the Towamensing Township Volunteer Fire Company.Harvey had worked as a die cast foreman for Blue Ridge Pressure Casting in Lehighton for many years until retiring.In the midst of things we cannot understand, bring us peace as we remember the love that Harvey gave to this world. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife: Janet; his children: Larry Beers, and his wife Donna, of Slatington; Harvey D. Beers Jr., and his wife Beth, of Bath, and Melanie "Mel" Burnett, and her husband Colby, of Kunkletown.Harvey was the loving grandfather to four grandchildren, Crystal Beers, and her partner John Pearson, Daniel Beers, and his wife Chelsea, Amanda Beers, and Michael Burnett, and one great-grandson, Jaycob.Harvey is also survived by a sister: Yvonne George, and her companion Todd Gougher, of Palmerton; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by a sister, Yolanda Brown.Services: Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, in Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, with Rev. John Harding officiating.Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until time of services. Harvey will be interred on the family plot at the Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery in Trachsville.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in loving memory of Harvey D. Beers Sr. to: AWSOM (Animal Welfare Society of Monroe), P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360; or Polk Township Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 174, Kresgeville, PA 18333.