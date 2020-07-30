1/1
Harry H. Houser Jr.
1936 - 2020
Harry H. Houser Jr.
Harry H. Houser Jr., 84, of Northampton, formerly of Summit Hill, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in the VA Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre. He was the husband of Bertha Louise (Johns) Houser. They were married for 56 years this past March.
Born in Hazle-ton, he was a son of the late Harry H. Houser and Katherine (Schaffer) Houser. He was a 1954 graduate of the former Summit Hill High School.
Harry was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served during the Vietnam War as a Tech Sergeant and retiring after 20 years of service.
He then worked at Mack Trucks, Allentown, where he last retired.
He was a member of St. John's UCC Church, Fullerton, and the Carbon Masonic Lodge.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Barbara Begel of Coplay and Debra, wife of Col. David C Rinaldi of Hope Mills, N.C.; and three grandchildren, Dakota Begel, Barbara, wife of Jacob Southard, and David Anthony Rinaldi.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, William.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of the family. Military interment, GAR Cemetery, Summit Hill. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Contributions in his name may be made to St. John's UCC Church-Fullerton, 575 Grape St., Whitehall, PA 18052. Online condolences can be offered at
www.parambofh.com.


Published in Times News on Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
