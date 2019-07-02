Harry Karl Snyder

Harry Karl Snyder, 89, of East Broad Street, Tamaqua, died on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Gardens for Memory Care in Easton.

Born Wednesday, June 4, 1930, in Coaldale, a son of the late Harold and Daisy (King) Snyder.

He was also predeceased by his wife, Joan Dolores (Schlosser) Snyder; brothers, Robert Snyder and James Wasson Jr.; and stepfather, James W. Wasson Sr.

Surviving are daughters, Suzanne T. Blanchard of Gatesville, TX, and Kim S. Kropp of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Christina, Carl and David; three great-grandchildren.

A graduate of Tamaqua High School, Harry served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was a member of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tamaqua and Tamaqua Legion.

A talented artist, Harry painted Indian scenery and was well versed in cowboy culture, often painting famous stars from old cowboy movies. He was a collector of local memorabilia and enjoyed carving.

Service: Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment, with military honors, will be bestowed at

Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Memorials in his name to the S.P.C.A. of one's choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com. Published in Times News on July 2, 2019