Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Karl Snyder


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Karl Snyder Obituary
Harry Karl Snyder
Harry Karl Snyder, 89, of East Broad Street, Tamaqua, died on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Gardens for Memory Care in Easton.
Born Wednesday, June 4, 1930, in Coaldale, a son of the late Harold and Daisy (King) Snyder.
He was also predeceased by his wife, Joan Dolores (Schlosser) Snyder; brothers, Robert Snyder and James Wasson Jr.; and stepfather, James W. Wasson Sr.
Surviving are daughters, Suzanne T. Blanchard of Gatesville, TX, and Kim S. Kropp of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Christina, Carl and David; three great-grandchildren.
A graduate of Tamaqua High School, Harry served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He was a member of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tamaqua and Tamaqua Legion.
A talented artist, Harry painted Indian scenery and was well versed in cowboy culture, often painting famous stars from old cowboy movies. He was a collector of local memorabilia and enjoyed carving.
Service: Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment, with military honors, will be bestowed at
Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Memorials in his name to the S.P.C.A. of one's choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now