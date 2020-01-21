|
Harry M. Miller Sr.
Harry M. Miller Sr., loving husband, beloved father and friend to many of Stock Street, Nesquehoning, passed away suddenly on Sunday Jan. 19, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Coaldale, at the age of 73 years.
Born Friday, June 28, 1946, in Coaldale, the son of the late Harry L. and Rose (Malay) Miller.
Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Catherine Frances "Cathy" Miller; son, Harry M. Miller Jr., and his wife Melanie, of Nesquehoning; brother, Wayne Miller, and his wife Mary, of Florida; sister, Michelle M. Miller of Coaldale. Harry had many good friends as well.
A 1965 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Harry first worked for Bethlehem Steel until joining the Laborers' International Union 158, working road and bridge construction from 1973 through 2009. Upon retiring, Harry then went to work for PennDOT.
Harry was proud of his Indian heritage, which traced his roots to the Lenni Lenape Tribe.
An avid outdoors man, Harry was an accomplished hunter, fisherman and ice fisherman. He knew the mountains of the Hauto Valley like no other.
Harry was a car enthusiast. He won awards showing his 1969 restored Nova, and cherished his Corvette. Harry and his son ran their own drag racing team for many years.
Harry was a member of the Nesquehoning V.F.W. No. 8008, where he shot darts, and participated in the Carbon County Senior Olympics for many years winning numerous medals in all events.
Service: Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of services. Interment Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Memorials in his name to a charity of ones choice.
Published in Times News on Jan. 21, 2020