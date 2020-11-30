Harry N. Brown
Harry Norman Brown, 76, of Palmerton, left this world on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, as quietly and unassumingly as he lived.
He was a son of the late Norman and Vera (Zehner) Brown.
He graduated from Palmerton High School, Class of 1962, and earned an associate degree from Pierce Business College.
He went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Army from 1965-67, having been stationed in Korea.
After his service, he worked for the Bethlehem Steel Corporation for 29 years before retiring in 1997.
Harry was a member of St. Peter's UCC, Parryville, where he served on the consistory for many years.
He was secretary of the Palmerton Young Men's Bowling League for over 30 years and competed in Pennsylvania American Legion bowling tournaments for 51 continuous years.
He was also a member of the Palmerton Hungarian Club for over 50 years.
He was very active with the Palmerton United Veterans Organization, serving in its Honor Guard and as director of its Organization committee. Additionally, Harry was a member of American Legion Post 269, Palmerton, for 50 years.
Harry was deeply connected to his community, and was a real asset to it. As a young man, he was actively involved with Troop 41, Boy Scouts of America, Minsi Trails Council.
He was a stalwart supporter of Palmerton High School sports teams, sponsored a concert in the Palmerton Borough Park every summer, and was active with the Palmerton Swim Team. He also served on the Palmerton Blood Drive committee and on the Carbon County Veterans Day Parade committee.
He enjoyed spending summer afternoons at the Palmerton Pool, where he could be found sitting with "the regulars." A favorite pastime of his was photography, which led him to join the Palmerton Camera Club. He will always be remembered for his pies.
Harry was an avid Phillies fan, and attended at least one game at every Major League Baseball stadium in the country.
Surviving are his godson, Shawn Boland; and many cousins and friends.
Service: Graveside service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, Parryville Cemetery. Call 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the Palmerton Memorial Park Assoc., P.O. Box 33, Palmerton, PA 18071. www.tk-thomas-fh.com
