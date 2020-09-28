1/
Harry S. Beckman
Harry S.
Beckman
Harry S. Beckman, 70, of Penn Forest Streams, Jim Thorpe, and formerly of Oakford, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospice, Cedar Crest.
He was the husband of Eva (Amistadi) Beckman. They celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on Jan. 30.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Harry and Mary (Odabashian) Beckman.
In 1958 he graduated from Ewing High School, N.J. He then served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
A machinist, working as a quality manager, he was employed at Penn Gear, Langhorne, for 30 years before his retirement in 2003.
He was a member of Richard Vaux Brotherhood Lodge No. 126, Masons of Philadelphia.
Harry was a classic car owner and enthusiast, attending many car shows.
He loved his home and took pride in its upkeep.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Earl Buell of FL; and a brother-in-law, Eugene Amistadi, of Levittown.
Service: Private services were held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be sent to, Valor Clinic, 1130 Scenic Drive, Kunkletown, PA 18058. The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Times News on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
