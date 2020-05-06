|
Harvey R. Shannon
Harvey R. Shannon, 92, formerly of Lansford, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 4, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton. He was the husband of the late Rose (Novak) Shannon, who passed away on Feb. 28, 2014.
He was employed a production control manager for the Bundy Corps. (TI Automotive) for 40 years until retiring in 1988.
Born in Lansford, he was a son of the late Russell L. and Helen (Miller) Shannon.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II.
Shannon was a 1945 graduate of Lansford High School and a 1948 graduate of the McCann School of Business.
He was a member of the former English Congressional Church and the American Fire Company No. 1, both of Lansford, the Tamaqua Elks and the former Lansford Elks.
Surviving are many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a son who died in 1953.
Service: Private services will be held because of the current situation with the COVID-19 virus. A service for Harvey will be streamed via Facebook Live on Friday, May 8, at 10 a.m., and can be viewed on the Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home Facebook page by visiting www.facebook.com/blazoskyfuneralhome. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his nbame may be made to the Welsh Church Restoration, c/o Lansford Historical Society, P.O. Box 44, Lansford, PA 18232. Arrangements by the Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, Lansford. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on May 6, 2020