|
|
Harvin C. Beltz
Harvin C. "Spundy" Beltz, 81, of Slatington, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital-Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus in Lehighton. He was the husband of Barbara (Smith) Beltz.
Born Oct. 7, 1938, in Parry-
ville, he was the son of the late Walter and Marcella (Sherer) Beltz.
Harvin worked as a truck driver for the Mid-
Atlantic Canners Association, Hamburg.
Surviving are wife, Barbara; sons, Keen Beltz, and wife Lorie, Dean Beltz, and companion Lenora, and Gary Beltz and Troy Beltz, and companion Joelle, all of Slatington; grandchildren, Connie, Todd, Joey, Samantha, Tyra and Tori; great-grandchildren, Dean and Jacob.
He was predeceased by all of his siblings; and a grandson, Jason.
Services: will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences at wwww.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 3, 2020