Hayden R. Snyder
Hayden R. Snyder, 86, of Palmerton, passed into eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in the Hospice House of the VNA/St. Luke's, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Marva R. (Berger) Snyder. They were married for 53 years this past August.
Born in Lehighton on Friday, Dec. 16, 1932, he was a son of the late Raymond R. and Elsie V. (Doll) Snyder.
Prior to retiring, he was a die caster for Blue Ridge Pressure Castings, Lehighton, with over 40 years of dedicated/diligent service. He also organized and played softball on the company softball team.
Hayden was a member of Blue Mountain Community Church, Palmerton.
In his spare time, he could be found spending time with his wife and family, cruising, watching New York Yankees baseball, Penn State and Philadelphia Eagles football, bowling and golfing with his close friends.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Jody, wife of John Schweizer and a sister, Janice Cunfer, both of Palmerton; three granddaughters, Madison and Stephanie Schweizer and Erica Mesaros; and nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by two brothers, Raymond and Glenn "Fritz" Snyder; two grandchildren, Tyler J.G. Andrew and Vanessa A. Hand; and a great-grandson, Joshua Hayden.
Service: Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Blue Mountain Community Church, 25 Oak St., Palmerton, with the Revs. Jennifer and Cliff Eckhart officiating. Private interment at convenience of family. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday in the church. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to the Blue Mtn. Community Church or to the Carbon Co. Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 9, 2019