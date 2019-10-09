Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Resources
More Obituaries for Hayden Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hayden R. Snyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hayden R. Snyder Obituary
Hayden R. Snyder
Hayden R. Snyder, 86, of Palmerton, passed into eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in the Hospice House of the VNA/St. Luke's, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Marva R. (Berger) Snyder. They were married for 53 years this past August.
Born in Lehighton on Friday, Dec. 16, 1932, he was a son of the late Raymond R. and Elsie V. (Doll) Snyder.
Prior to retiring, he was a die caster for Blue Ridge Pressure Castings, Lehighton, with over 40 years of dedicated/diligent service. He also organized and played softball on the company softball team.
Hayden was a member of Blue Mountain Community Church, Palmerton.
In his spare time, he could be found spending time with his wife and family, cruising, watching New York Yankees baseball, Penn State and Philadelphia Eagles football, bowling and golfing with his close friends.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Jody, wife of John Schweizer and a sister, Janice Cunfer, both of Palmerton; three granddaughters, Madison and Stephanie Schweizer and Erica Mesaros; and nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by two brothers, Raymond and Glenn "Fritz" Snyder; two grandchildren, Tyler J.G. Andrew and Vanessa A. Hand; and a great-grandson, Joshua Hayden.
Service: Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Blue Mountain Community Church, 25 Oak St., Palmerton, with the Revs. Jennifer and Cliff Eckhart officiating. Private interment at convenience of family. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday in the church. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to the Blue Mtn. Community Church or to the Carbon Co. Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hayden's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now