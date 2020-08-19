1/1
Health C. Bullard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Health's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heath
C. Bullard
Heath C. Bullard, 49, of Chippewa Trail, Mount Pocahontas, Albrightsville, Penn Forest Township, Carbon County, died suddenly Saturday afternoon, Aug. 15, 2020, in his home.
Born in Allentown, he was the son of Shand and Nancy Lou (Gear) Bullard of Lehighton.
Heath was employed by the Bethlehem Area Vocational Technical School as a masonry instructor.
A 1989 graduate of the Lehighton High School, he later continued his education at Williamson College of the Trades, Media, Kutztown University, Temple University, Philadelphia and achieving his Master's Degree from East Stroudsburg University.
Heath served in the PA National Guard, Lehighton; was president of the Mount Pocahontas Development Board, Penn Forest Township; and a member of the Native American Lumbee Tribe of NC.
Survivors: Parents; daughters, Casey M. Hauser, and fiancé Edgar Hernandez, of Lehighton, and Taryn K. Bullard of Bethlehem; sons, Chastin J. Bullard and Tristan K. Bullard, both of Bethlehem; two grandchildren, Kaeden and Roselle; sisters, Terry, wife of Richard Burkindine, of Baltimore, MD, and Jamilynn McFarland of Jim Thorpe; brothers, Shand Huffman of Whitehall, and Dereck Bullard of Pueblo, CO; several nieces and nephews; and former wives, Gina Bullard of Lehighton, and Michelle Bullard of Bethlehem.
He was predeceased by brothers, Richard Huffman, Shane Huffman, and Curtis Huffman.
Services: Memorial services, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Private interment. Online condolences:
www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health & Developmental Services, BSU, 428 S. 7th St., Lehighton, PA 18235.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
02:30 - 03:30 PM
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Memorial service
03:30 PM
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved