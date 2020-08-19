Heath
C. Bullard
Heath C. Bullard, 49, of Chippewa Trail, Mount Pocahontas, Albrightsville, Penn Forest Township, Carbon County, died suddenly Saturday afternoon, Aug. 15, 2020, in his home.
Born in Allentown, he was the son of Shand and Nancy Lou (Gear) Bullard of Lehighton.
Heath was employed by the Bethlehem Area Vocational Technical School as a masonry instructor.
A 1989 graduate of the Lehighton High School, he later continued his education at Williamson College of the Trades, Media, Kutztown University, Temple University, Philadelphia and achieving his Master's Degree from East Stroudsburg University.
Heath served in the PA National Guard, Lehighton; was president of the Mount Pocahontas Development Board, Penn Forest Township; and a member of the Native American Lumbee Tribe of NC.
Survivors: Parents; daughters, Casey M. Hauser, and fiancé Edgar Hernandez, of Lehighton, and Taryn K. Bullard of Bethlehem; sons, Chastin J. Bullard and Tristan K. Bullard, both of Bethlehem; two grandchildren, Kaeden and Roselle; sisters, Terry, wife of Richard Burkindine, of Baltimore, MD, and Jamilynn McFarland of Jim Thorpe; brothers, Shand Huffman of Whitehall, and Dereck Bullard of Pueblo, CO; several nieces and nephews; and former wives, Gina Bullard of Lehighton, and Michelle Bullard of Bethlehem.
He was predeceased by brothers, Richard Huffman, Shane Huffman, and Curtis Huffman.
Services: Memorial services, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Private interment. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
. Contributions: Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health & Developmental Services, BSU, 428 S. 7th St., Lehighton, PA 18235.