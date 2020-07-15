1/1
Heather M. Burkhardt
Heather E. Burkhardt
Heather E. Burkhardt, 49, of Mahoning Mountain Road, Lehighton, Mahoning Township, died late Friday evening, July 10, 2020, in her home.
She was employ-ed by Wal-Mart, Lehigh-ton, and previously had worked for Subway and McDonald's, both of Lehighton.
Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Mrs. Victoria E. (Solt) Burkhardt of Mahoning Township and the late William J. Burkhardt.
She was a member of Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, Lehighton.
The deceased was a 1989 graduate of the Lehighton High School.
Heather enjoyed ceramics, painting, arts and crafts.
Surviving in addition to her mother are a sister, Donna M. Araujo of Mahoning Township; a brother, Edward Lewis, and his wife, Alicia, of Jim Thorpe; aunts, uncles, two nieces, a nephew and several cousins.
She was also predeceased by two brothers, John E. Burkhardt and Edward Williams.
Service: Funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to the American Cancer Soc., 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017, and, Carbon Co. Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
