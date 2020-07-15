Heather E. Burkhardt
Heather E. Burkhardt, 49, of Mahoning Mountain Road, Lehighton, Mahoning Township, died late Friday evening, July 10, 2020, in her home.
She was employ-ed by Wal-Mart, Lehigh-ton, and previously had worked for Subway and McDonald's, both of Lehighton.
Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Mrs. Victoria E. (Solt) Burkhardt of Mahoning Township and the late William J. Burkhardt.
She was a member of Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, Lehighton.
The deceased was a 1989 graduate of the Lehighton High School.
Heather enjoyed ceramics, painting, arts and crafts.
Surviving in addition to her mother are a sister, Donna M. Araujo of Mahoning Township; a brother, Edward Lewis, and his wife, Alicia, of Jim Thorpe; aunts, uncles, two nieces, a nephew and several cousins.
She was also predeceased by two brothers, John E. Burkhardt and Edward Williams.
Service: Funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to the American Cancer Soc.
, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017, and, Carbon Co. Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
.