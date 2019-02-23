Home

Heather Ann Rex
Heather Ann Rex, 33 of Lehighton passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at her residence. Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of Robert D. Rex of Lehighton and the late Tammy Williams Rex.
She attended the Lehighton Area High School and was currently employed as a manager at Subway Restaurants, Lehighton. She was of the Christian faith.
Heather loved artwork. She loved to draw and sketch.
Surviving in addition to her father is a daughter, Kyligh Reed of Palmerton; a son, Carlos Delgado of New Jersey; a sister, Holly Rex of Lehighton; a brother, Shane Rex of Lehighton; aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Service: A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced in the future. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Recovery Centers of America, 235 W. Lancaster Ave., Devon, Pa. 19333. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 23, 2019
