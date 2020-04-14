|
Helen A. Katchen
Helen A. Katchen, 92, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Sunday, April 12, 2020, in The Summit at Blue Mountain Health System, Lehighton. She was the wife of the late John Katchen, who passed away Aug. 2, 2011.
Born in Nesquehoning, she was a daughter of the late Emro and Mary (Rada) Hunadi.
She was a homemaker. Helen was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Nesquehoning, where she sang in the choir.
Surviving is a daughter, Dr. Johanna Katchen of Taiwan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by sisters, Mary Gulick and Margaret Firtko; and brothers, John, Joseph, Emro, Frank and Thomas.
Service: Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery, Nesquehoning. The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning, has been entrusted
with the funeral
arrangements. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 14, 2020