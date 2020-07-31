Helen A. Kucey
Helen A. Kucey, 95, of Drums, and formerly of Lansford, passed away Wednesday evening, July 29, 2020, at Guardian Eldercare in Nanticoke.
Born in Lansford, July 18, 1925, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Stefano) Tomko and spent the past three years in Drums, after spending her entire life in Lan-sford.
Helen worked as a secretary for the former Home Life Insurance Co. and later for Wargo Manufacturing Co. and Jack L. Honig Manufacturing. dress factories.
She was a member of the former St. Michael's Catholic Church and St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church. She was a current member of St. Jude's Catholic Church, Mountain Top.
She graduated from Lansford High School, class of 1943.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by two brothers, Joseph and George Tomko; and a grandson, Thomas Bednar.
Surviving are a daughter, Mary Jane Bryfogle, and her husband Ken, Drums; a son, Steve Kucey, Venice, FL; two grandchildren, Sheri Kucey, Baltimore, MD, and Chris Bednar, and his wife Kelly, Mountain Top; and two great-granddaughters, Tiara Bednar, Henderson, NV; and Marlena Bednar, Mountain Top.
Service: Her funeral will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. from the Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Dr., Drums, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a,m, in Saint Jude Parish, 420 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. Burial will follow in
Sky-View Memorial Park, 108 Lafayette Ave., Hometown. Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com
.