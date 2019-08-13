|
|
Helen Correll
Helen Correll, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Gardens of Tunkhannock.
Born in Tamaqua on July 11, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Bertram Arnold and Elsie (Arnold) Miller.
Helen graduated Tamaqua High School in 1945 and worked as a manager at Jamesway Shoe Department for 20 years.
She was a member of Bethany Evangelical Church, loved church, singing hymns, dancing, music, attending Chinese auctions, bingo, and shopping. One could always find Helen helping others and putting them before herself.
In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her two sons Stephen and Larry; and her husband John Correll.
Survivors: Daughters Bonnie Smith of Harrisburg, Patti Fayash-Gunton, wife of Charles Gunton, of Noxen, and Lori Reinhart of Bethlehem; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Service: A graveside service and burial will be held 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville.
Memorial contributions may be made to her church or any animal shelter. Online condolences or directions can be found by visiting: aplitwnfuneralhomes.
com.
The Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, Tunkhannock, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Aug. 13, 2019