Helen D. Fisher

Helen D. Fisher, 83, of Bear Creek Lakes, Jim Thorpe, passed away Friday, June 28, at her home. She was the wife of William "Bill" Fisher. They had celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary on May 5.

Born in Princeton, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Gertrude Johnson and stepdaughter of Joseph Salvatore.

She had been employed as a medical surgical transcriptionist for Lower Bucks Hospital, Bristol Township for over 20 years before retiring in 1987.

She was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church, Penn Forest Township. where she was involved in many functions and projects.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, John Lekka of Frackville, Debbie, wife of Scott Smith, of Levittown, Christopher Lekka of Kidder Township; stepson, Ramone Flores of FL; grandson, Shane Carr of Bear Creek Lakes; a sister, Diane Tennesen of Nanticoke; brother, Charles Griffen of White Haven; nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Linda Maresh; and a grandson, Jeremy Maresh.

Services: will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, at Christ Lutheran Church, 189 Church Road, Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. John P. Hassler officiating. Viewing 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Times News on July 1, 2019