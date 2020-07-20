Helen E. Sloboda
Helen E. (Porambo) Sloboda, of Summit Hill passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in her home at the age of 81. She was the wife of the late Joseph Sloboda, who passed away on Dec 5. 1984.
Born in Summit Hill, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Helen (Jabbo) Porambo.
She was a graduate of the former Summit Hill High School, Class of 1956 and a graduate of the vo-tech school becoming a nurse's aide in 1989.
Helen worked as a housekeeper at the former St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church Rectory in Summit Hill and also as a nurse's assistant for Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown.
She was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church in Summit Hill, having been a member of the Sodality of the Blessed Virgin Mary and also the Ladies of Fatima Society. Helen was a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill.
Surviving are a daughter, Mary Goodhile of Summit Hill; son, Joseph, and his wife Jennifer (McArdle) Sloboda, of Summit Hill; sister, Rose Shedlock of New York; grandsons, Michael of Philadelphia and Lucas of Summit Hill; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Porambo; and sister, Elizabeth Matta.
Service: A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill; followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. Interment will follow in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Summit Hill. All attending the services are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations. Contributions may be made to the family c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com
.