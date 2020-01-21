Home

Helen Frey, 98, a lifelong resident of Summit Hill, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Geriatric Center in Coaldale following 3½ years of residence. She was the wife of the late James Frey.
Born in Summit Hill, she was a daughter of the late Metro and Anna (Daderko) Davidyock.
Helen was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill.
Surviving is a son, James Frey of Hazle Township; grandson, Brian Frey, and his wife Anna of Reading; granddaughter, Renee Frey of Hazle Township; great-
grandchildren, Brianna and Gabriel; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment will follow at St. John's Byzantine Cemetery, Summit Hill. Calling hours are Thursday from 11-11:30 a.m. in the church.
Contributions, in Helen's memory, may be made to the church. Funeral arrangements have been place in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 21, 2020
