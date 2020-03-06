|
|
Mrs. Helen H.
Milford
Mrs. Helen H. Milford, 90, of Lehighton, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, in her home. She was the widow of William E. Milford, who died in 2017.
Born in Mauch Chunk, she was the only child of the late Albert and Marion (Meyers) Fernekees.
She and her late husband graduated in 1947 from the former Mauch Chunk High School. Helen was an alumna of the Bethlehem Business School.
Her career as an administrative assistant in the Mauch Chunk/Jim Thorpe Area School District spanned about 35 years.
Later, she became an active member of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees (PASR) and also played a leading role in her high school alumni organization.
Throughout her life, Helen avidly followed local sports and Penn State football. She enjoyed dancing in her younger years and more recently became a fan of televised dance competitions. She loved flowers, animals and her church.
Surviving are a stepson, Steven M. Milford of Dover, PA; a godchild, Tanya L. Perry of Bradenton, FL; several cousins and numerous dear friends.
Service: Funeral service 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, followed by Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Mark's & St. John Episcopal Church, 21 Race St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. Nancy Packard officiating. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, Jim Thorpe. Call 6-8 p.m. Monday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Contributions in her name may be made to the church, 18229, or Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.
Published in Times News on Mar. 6, 2020