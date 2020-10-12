Helen I. Wittig
Flanigan
Helen I. Wittig Flanigan of Coaldale passed away Saturday Oct. 10, 2020 in St. Luke's, Miners Memorial Hospital, Coaldale.
She was the wife of Carl Wittig and George Flanigan.
She was born March 1, 1921 in Manhattan, NY a daughter to the late Ernest and Alice (Carroll) Heim.
She was a telephone operator, and a jeweler before retiring to Rhode Island.
Surviving are a son John Wittig in Long Island; daughters, Anna Accarino, Staten Island. Alice Cannarella, Jim Thorpe; a sister Elizabeth A. Schultz; and several grandchildren and great-
grandchildren.
Helen was predeceased by her son, William, who passed away in 2016 and a sister, Alice Rodusky.
Services: Services will be private. Online condolences can be made at www.stianchefh.com
. The David J. Stianche Funeral Home, 123 Center St., Jim Thorpe has been entrusted with Helen's funeral arrangements.