Helen Kukay
Helen Kukay, 91, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton.
Born in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Hanincik) Kukay.
She was employed as a supervisor for Chanel Company in Edison, NJ, until retiring.
She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Beaver Meadows.
Helen loved to travel and go on cruises, visiting many beautiful countries and many historic landmarks. She also helped out in an Edison church with their bingo games.
Surviving are many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her sisters Mary Hlinka, Anna Hunadi, Elizabeth Setar and Rita Giannetta; and a brother, Peter Kukay.
Service: A Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 119 Berwick St., Beaver Meadows, with Father James Demko officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery, Beaver Meadows. Call Friday from 9:30-10 a.m. in the church. The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com
.