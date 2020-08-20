1/1
Helen L. Savage
Mrs. Helen L. Savage
Mrs. Helen L. Savage, 81, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township, where she resided. She was the widow of Ron-ald Sav-age.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daugh-ter of the late Joseph and Bridget (Podkul) Ratajczak.
She was a devoted Catholic and was very strong in her faith.
She enjoyed telling stories of her childhood, making friends, baking and playing bingo.
Surviving are a son, Ron Keblish, and his wife, Kristine; a granddaughter, Taylor; three siblings, Florence Mihalchick, Marie Best and John Ratajczak; and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a son, John Keblish; and a sister, Jacqueline Wardle.
Service: Celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe.


Published in Times News on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
