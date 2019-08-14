Home

Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
1928 - 2019
Helen M. Strohl Obituary
Helen M. Strohl
Helen M. (German) Strohl, 91, of Wood Drive, Walnutport, Lehigh Township, died peacefully Sunday evening, Aug. 11, 2019, at Fellowship Community, Whitehall Township. She was the wife of the late William E. Strohl Sr., who passed in 1988.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Jesse J. and Ida A. (Heffintrayer) German.
Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, arts and crafts, camping, and her local CB Club in which her handle was "Sunflower."
Survivors: daughters, Ruth Ann, wife of Jack Heffelfinger, Dolores M., wife of Allen Scheetz, all of Lehigh Township, and Diane M. Newhart of Catasauqua; a son, William E. Jr., and wife Pat Strohl, of Cherryville; eight grandchildren, Allen Jr., Mike, Patty, Tina, Tom, Sherri, Jamie and Heather; 17 great-grandchildren; seven great-
great-grandchildren; special friend, Wanda Strohl of Treichlers.
She was predeceased by seven siblings.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow at Danielsville Union Cemetery, Blue Mountain Drive, Lehigh Township. Online Condolences:
www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: .
Published in Times News on Aug. 14, 2019
