1/1
Helen Macenka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Macenka
Helen Macenka, 87, of Coaldale, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice in Bethlehem.
She was the wife of the late Nicholas A. Macenka Jr. who passed away on May 2, 2017.
Born in Lipo-wec, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary (Burak) Trubilla. Helen worked for the former Atlas Powder Co. in Reynolds, then worked for John Morgan's Home as a housekeeper, and lastly, worked for the Schuylkill County Courthouse in the Prothonotary's Office.
She was a member of St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church in Coaldale and was a member of the church choir.
Surviving are her daughters, Elaine Andrews and her husband, Clay, of Owl Creek, Tamaqua, and Shelly Macenka of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Nick Vasiliou and Eli Vasiliou; a brother, Nicholas Trubilla and his wife, Nita, of Albrightsville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael Trubilla and John Trubilla; and sisters, Ann Parfitt and Olga Dardas.
Service: A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill, followed by a funeral service at St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church in Coaldale with the V. Rev. James Weremedic officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery, Summit Hill.
All attending the services are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations
Contributions in Helen's memory may be made to St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church, 217 First St., Coaldale.
Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved