Helen Macenka, 87, of Coaldale, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice in Bethlehem.
She was the wife of the late Nicholas A. Macenka Jr. who passed away on May 2, 2017.
Born in Lipo-wec, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary (Burak) Trubilla. Helen worked for the former Atlas Powder Co. in Reynolds, then worked for John Morgan's Home as a housekeeper, and lastly, worked for the Schuylkill County Courthouse in the Prothonotary's Office.
She was a member of St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church in Coaldale and was a member of the church choir.
Surviving are her daughters, Elaine Andrews and her husband, Clay, of Owl Creek, Tamaqua, and Shelly Macenka of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Nick Vasiliou and Eli Vasiliou; a brother, Nicholas Trubilla and his wife, Nita, of Albrightsville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael Trubilla and John Trubilla; and sisters, Ann Parfitt and Olga Dardas.
Service: A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill, followed by a funeral service at St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church in Coaldale with the V. Rev. James Weremedic officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery, Summit Hill.
All attending the services are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations
Contributions in Helen's memory may be made to St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church, 217 First St., Coaldale.
Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com
