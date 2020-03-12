|
|
Helen Mattras
Helen Mattras, 93, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital Miners Campus, Coaldale. She was the widow of Stanley W. Mattras, who passed away Dec. 11, 1999.
Born in Nesquehoning, she was a daughter of the late Matey and Eva (Derkosh) Olexa.
She was employed at a shoe store in Lansford and then worked as a sewing machine operator for CNG Factory and
Kay-Jay Pants Company, both in Nesquehoning, until retiring.
She was a member of St. John Russian Orthodox Church, Nesquehoning, where she was very active in all church fundraisers.
She will also be remembered as the "perfect pierogi pincher." Helen was a member of the Nesquehoning VFW Post 8008, where she would help make hoagies and a member of the Panther Valley Golden Agers with whom she loved going on trips. She was also a participant in the Carbon County Senior Games.
Helen will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but will be remembered for her kind heart, generosity and putting others before herself.
Surviving are daughters Linda S. Tout of Hauto and Diane J. McFadden of Nesquehoning; a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Wean of Whitehall; grandchildren, Mark Tout and his wife Dina, and Joseph Tout both of Hauto, and Michael McFadden and Sean McFadden, both of Nesquehoning; great-
grandchildren, Derek Steidle, Gabrielle Tout, and Erica Tout; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by daughter, Carole Alexander in 2012; a granddaughter, Susan Steidle, in 2013; sisters, Margaret Harberchak, Ann Olexa, Mary Olexa, and Esther Caffery; and brothers Joseph, John, Michael, Steven and Harry Olexa.
Service: A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. in St. John Russian Orthodox Church, 9 W. Railroad St., Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Robert J. Teklinski officiating. Interment will be held in Sky-View Memorial Park Cemetery, Hometown. Call Saturday from 10-11 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in her name to the church. The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at
www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 12, 2020