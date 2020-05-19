|
|
In Loving Memory of Helen Moll
who passed away on May 5, 2020
H - is for the Helping Hand that was always there
E - is for the Effervesent Energy she had, she could work any good man into the ground.
L - is for the Love she had, although she never showed it.
E - is for the Everlasting impression she made on all she met.
N - is for Nice or Nasty, she could be either depending on the situation or the person.
Put them altogether they spell
HELEN
my other mother
Sadly missed by all the members of the
Mauch Chunk Rod & Gun Club
Published in Times News on May 19, 2020