Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mayes-Melber Funeral Home
200 Franklin St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-0510
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Moll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Moll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Moll Obituary
In Loving Memory of Helen Moll
who passed away on May 5, 2020

H - is for the Helping Hand that was always there
E - is for the Effervesent Energy she had, she could work any good man into the ground.
L - is for the Love she had, although she never showed it.
E - is for the Everlasting impression she made on all she met.
N - is for Nice or Nasty, she could be either depending on the situation or the person.
Put them altogether they spell
HELEN
my other mother

Sadly missed by all the members of the
Mauch Chunk Rod & Gun Club
Published in Times News on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -