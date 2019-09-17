|
Helen Petryk
Helen (Vanko) Petryk, 96, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
She was born in Coaldale to Charles and Rose Vanko.
She graduated from Coaldale High School and worked at Atlas Company during World War II.
Helen met and married her husband, Joseph, a World War II veteran. They made their home in Coaldale for many years. They were lifelong members of Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Helen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Among Helen's many talents was her love of singing in the choir under the direction of Betty Vincent.
She was employed by the then Coaldale Bank until her retirement.
She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Lambert, and her husband Bill, of North Canton; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Mary Vanko.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Joe; son, Robert; sisters, Annie Hyduke and Rose Sabol; and brothers, William and John Vanko.
We would like to thank all who touched her life especially family and friends in the Panther Valley area. For them we are eternally grateful.
Service: Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at noon in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment will follow at SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Calling hours are Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church. Funeral arrangements have been place in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 17, 2019