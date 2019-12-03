|
Helen R. Miller
Helen R. Miller, 85, of Tamaqua, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in the Orwigsburg Center. She was the wife of Paul E. Miller. They celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on March 10, 2019.
Helen was an excellent wife, mother and grandmother. She was an accomplished seamstress, baker and asset to her community.
She retired from J.E. Morgan Knitting Mills, Tamaqua. She was also a former employee of Guy's Flowers and a Tamaqua bus driver for the former Norman Schaeffer Bus Company.
Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Harold "Kidder" and Mary "Pauline" (Hoffman) Trotman.
She was a member of Zion's Stone Church of West Penn Township. She was a member and devoted countless hours to the Hometown Ladies Auxiliary, Hester Rebekah Lodge No. 29, Tamaqua, Lady Colfax Rebekah Lodge No. 182, Leesport, and the Schuylkill County Fire Police Ladies Auxiliary.
She also participated in a missionary mission to Africa to help those in need. She enjoyed traveling with her husband on their motorcycle.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Miller; son, Roy Zehner; brother, Harold Trotman; sister, Jean DeWire; and a grandson, Glenn Zehner Jr.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are three sons, Wayne Zehner, and his wife Sue, Glenn Zehner and Paul Miller Jr., and his wife Amy, all of Tamaqua; two daughters, Colette, wife of Joe Markiewicz, Mahanoy City, and Lori Ruch, Sacramento, CA; nine grandchildren; a great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.
Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold, with Rev. Russell Campbell officiating. Calling hours on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua. Contributions may be made in her name to Zion's Stone Church, 45 Cemetery Road, New Ringgold, PA 17960. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
